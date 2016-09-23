The Six Best Songs You’ll Hear All Week

For those about to rock, we salute you. Here’s six brand new releases to soundtrack the week ahead.

Listen, enjoy and comment below…

GOJIRA – The Shooting Star

This new single from Gojira – taken from the French metal outfit’s sixth album, Magma – is a doom-laden, slow-motion, pulverising monolith of sound. Managing to be both heavy and graceful at the same time, it’s another demonstration of what makes this band so goddamn good.

GLENN HUGHES – What Is And What Should Never Be

With stints in Black Sabbath, Trapeze and Deep Purple, Glenn Hughes has an impressive CV. Now, he’s teamed up with Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith behind the kit for this funky yet aggressive track from his first solo record in eight years.

ATTILA – Public Apology

Love them or loathe them, Attila are back. Is it, as the title suggests, an apology for their outlandish and offensive songs and demeanour? Don’t be stupid. It’s the opposite, rallying against those who get offended by their songs. Which, given the language of this track, is bound to happen here too.

PROPHETS OF RAGE – Prophets Of Rage

When they formed in the summer, Prophets Of Rage played a bunch of free gigs, including one at the Republican National Convention, one for the homeless on Skid Row and one at a prison. Cobbled together from those shows, this is a glimpse of that revolutionary rap rock in action.

PANIC! AT THE DISCO – LA Devotee

Everyone loves retro horror series Stranger Things, right? Panic! At The Disco certainly do, enlisting the TV program’s Noah Schnapp to act in this new video. Is it as scary and creep as the series itself? It’s not far off…

IGGY POP – Passenger (live at the Royal Albert Hall)

Few musicians are as magnetic as Iggy Pop. Even as he nears 70, he possesses an energy that people a third his age barely have. That much is evident from this live clip shot at the Royal Albert Hall, where he’s joined by Josh Homme and Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders.

