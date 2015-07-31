My Prog Hero: A Nameless Ghoul

“I found out about Pink Floyd through my mother. She was part of the hippie generation so Ummagumma got played a lot at home. Then I heard A Nice Pair (Piper At The Gates Of Dawn and A Saucerful Of Secrets) which became my absolute favourite records for a long time, and they’ve stayed with me ever since. When I started writing music, odd time signatures and weird chord progressions felt very natural to me.

The closest I got to seeing Floyd perform for real was a live broadcast from Venice when I was a kid. It must have been on their A Momentary Lapse Of Reason tour in 1989, and it set the tone for what I consider to be a real rock’n’roll show. I remember thinking: ‘That’s the way to do it! Humongous!’

One of my favourite Pink Floyd songs of all time is High Hopes from The Division Bell – it’s one of those extreme laments that in a weak moment makes me cry just from hearing it. That record came out when I was growing up and reminds me of a period in my life. One of the other Nameless Ghouls played it for a friend’s birthday. It was a great idea in theory but then you start playing it and you’re tearing up!

About 10 or 11 years ago, I discovered Italian prog. I was in a band and we had two friends who played Italian prog. One of them was a collector so a lot of that stuff spread through our circle: PFM, Alphataurus, Museo Rosenbach, Goblin, Latte e Miele, Banco del Mutuo Soccorso… One thing I found liberating is that I don’t really understand the lyrics so the vocals became part of the instrumentation and it felt meditative.

Ghost are very inspired by progressive music. On our new record, we have a lot of choruses that are written with five bars rather than four, so you add an extra chord. By putting more of a conventional vocal line over it, it tricks the mind into thinking that it’s correct, but it’s not. The only reason I haven’t wanted to raise the flag of prog is because there are so many other bands that carry it with way more conviction.”

