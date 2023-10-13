Meet Akilla: the new face of UK melodeath

Ever since At The Gates, In Flames and Dark Tranquillity helped to define the sound in the early 1990s, melodic death metal has remained one of the most exciting and beloved genres within all of extreme music. Whether it's Swedish heavyweights like Arch Enemy and Amon Amarth, Finnish heroes Insomnium or American favourites The Black Dahlia Murder, melodeath has remained a vital part of the metal scene, and now, a new face of UK melodeath has arrived.

Formed in Cambridge in 2017, four-piece Akilla have been busily establishing themselves as one of the hottest bands in the UK metal underground, their scintillating mixture of crushing death metal riffage, irresistible hooks and beautiful melodies earning them fans across the United Kingdom and beyond. After releasing a couple of singles in the years immediately following their birth, this year finally saw the release of Akilla's debut album, The Gods Have Spoken - a vibrant, ferocious, eight-track assault of melodeath majesty that fans of everyone from Insomnium and Dark Tranquillity to Rotting Christ and Amon Amarth will delight in.

Now, the band unleash their latest video taken from the album, titled Blood And Bone: a full-on, groove-laden epic based on stories of Aztec ritual sacrifice that will have you wanting to mosh your arms off and roar your heart out in the space of five and a half minutes.

Akilla have already played shows with the likes of Heidevolk, Akercocke and Winterfylleth and have smashed stages as far away as Reykjavik in Iceland, Germany and Belgium, but on the basis of Blood And Bone and its accompanying album, it's clear they're only just getting started. Merging epic metal riffs with gorgeous, multilayered guitar melodies, propelled by frontman Ross Wilson's ferocious growls and lashings of atmospheric, symphonic flourishes, The Gods Have Spoken is a true journey of emotions: rage, sorrow and catharsis all channelled through lyrics that majestically tackle the ancient legends and myths across the globe. It's a true heavy metal saga in the greatest traditions.

Watch the video for Blood And Bone above, and find out more via the following links. If you love your melodeath, you can't afford to miss out on Akilla! Website: https://akillawebstore.bigcartel.com

