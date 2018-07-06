Louder's Tracks Of The Week: new music from Prophets Of Rage, Immortal and more

American rap-metal, Norwegian black metal and Glaswegian hard rock: we have a veritable round-world tour of new music for you this week. But, as always, before we get started on that, it's time to say congratulations to the winners of last week's vote – in particular to Bournemouth metallers ...aAnd?, who comfortably slid into top spot.

So, who will win your vote this week? There's only one way to find out, and that's by giving each of this week's new tracks a spin. But first, let's take a look back at last week's winning song.

Prophets Of Rage - Heart Afire

Prophets Of Rage are back! This song picks up where their self-titled debut album left off last year, spitting incendiary, riff-fuelled takedowns of the the state world right now. There's also a sort of Matrix soundtrack vibe. On the new material, bassist Tim Commerford says: "It’s a different direction, it’s not the same and I love that. We grew up listening to bands that made records and you were waiting at the record store to hear. That’s the way I feel we’re doing it – we’re growing and creating and going into new territory and I feel really good about it.”

Immortal - Mighty Ravendark

This offering from black metal legends Immortal might not be the most essential Abbath video on the internet – no, that's this one – but clocking in at a staggering nine minutes and 14 seconds, it's pretty darn epic. On the track, the band say: "We have put a massive amount of energy into this and wanted to deliver our absolute best. It has been a pleasure to finish the studio process and most of all being stoked about the final result. Peter Tägtgren has done an outstanding job in producing and mixing it. We now look forward to have it released, and are excited to share our ninth full-length with you all.”

Vodun - Ascend

Riffs, grooves, fuzz, and plenty to make you bang your head, this track – which premiered exclusively on Metal Hammer this week – shows London rockers Vodun back at their best. On the track, drummer Zel says: "Linz and I were listening to lots of Jungle By Night and Fela to apply more interesting rhythms to the music – the whole album is a lot 'hip-swaying' as well as head-banging this time around – but it still wasn't feeling quite right until we added the extended breakdown in the middle which came quite a while later. It's a rhythmic call and response between all of us, then vocal harmonies which have been layered – it's definitely more experimental than the first album."

Crippled Black Phoenix - To You I Give

The second track of the week to come in over the nine minute mark, this latest release from Justin Greaves' experimental proggers is atmospheric, stirring and heavy on the moody post-rock vibes. On the track, Greaves says: "This songs is about giving your heart to someone or something special, and being able to cope with the trouble and anxiety it can incite as well as the joy and hope it brings. Giving is strength. We can endure."

Gun - Take Me Down

Everyone's favourite Glaswegian hard rockers are back with this noir-tinged video for Take Me Down, a single taken from last year's Favourite Pleasures. But be warned, the video is NSFW! The band say: "We took the conscious decision to stray from the conventional rock video with live band performance. We wanted a new challenge with a strong, edgy storyline which I’m sure will grasp the viewers’ attention from the off. The video has a Film Noir feel to it, inspired with a blend of True Romancemeets Bonnie & Clyde. It’s about the ultimate betrayal of a couple who commit a burglary which goes horribly wrong."

Thee MVPs - American Dreaming

We've been championing these guys since the early days of their first singles – culminating in them taking over the Louder Instagram account just this week. Now, they're back with the incredibly slacker-friendly, fuzz-filled garage rock of new single American Dreaming. It's the only summertime bop Gen X throwbacks will need this sunny season.

Step Sisters - Waste My Head

These Nashville noise-rockers were new to us here at Louder when we stumbled across this single, but their blend of snarling grunge, furious garage punk and good, old-fashioned rock'n'roll and got us hooked pretty quickly.

Nova Twins - Lose Your Head

This duo hail from South East London, so logic dictates they must be good. This song kind of sounds like The Prodigy meets Gwen Stefani meets Rob Zombie – so make of that what you will. On the track the band say: "Flipping punk rock on its head, Lose Your Head is a rejection of off the peg opinions, a rallying cry and a celebration of difference, an invitation to walk your own path. We want to open people’s minds and invite them to the wild side."

Tides Of Man - Static Hymn

And now for a complete change of pace, here we have the latest instalment from Florida instrumental post-rockers Tides Of Man. Taken from upcoming album Every Nothing, the track is as every bit as grand, deeply brooding and sprawlingly cinematic as you might expect. On their new music, the band say: "It's been an amazing process writing Every Nothing together as a band. We pushed ourselves and each other beyond what we thought we were capable of and we put our all into this record. We are very proud to finally release it."

Muncie Girls - Falling Down

The latest in a series of songs to be released about the ills of drinking, this new single from London punks Muncie Girls is, according to vocalist Lande, "a song about stopping drinking. It’s also about wanting to go to university. The line ‘Adjust, adjust, adjust. Retrust, retrust, retrust.’ refers to moving on from the crappy things that people do to you sometimes.” And with tunes this catchy, who needs booze anyway?

