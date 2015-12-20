"Long hair? You got beat up!", Radio Hammer's interviews of the year

It’s been a busy year for the Metal Hammer Magazine Show, mic in hand, we’ve flown far and wide (Oz, the USA, even Derby) to talk to the great and the good of the metal world. The Darkness and Disturbed told us how they both made it back to music in the last year, Nightwish explained how they bonded as a band out in the Finnish countryside and Anthrax’s Scott Ian reminisced about how having long hair could get you beaten up down at CBGB’s. Find out all about that and more in ten of the best Hammer Show interviews conducted this year.

Bill Kelliher of Mastodon sat down with Alexander Milas in New York City and gave the Metal Hammer Magazine Show a world exclusive about the band’s top secret appearance in Game Of Thrones, that and how he fell asleep on set and what he’s expecting from the next Star Wars instalment.

Mike Bordin of Faith No More sat down with Alexander Milas backstage at Download Festival to talk about the band’s comeback album, Sol Invictus, who called who first and the genesis of the band in the 1980s and how they first broke through with the help of Metallica and Robert Plant.

(Image: © Getty Images)

Scott Ian of Anthrax joined the show backstage at the minuscule Cathouse venue in Scotland to look forward to the band’s forthcoming album, For All Kings, as well as looking back at the early hardcore scene in New York and how having long hair could get you beaten up down at CBGB’s.

Kim Thayil sat down with the Metal Hammer Magazine Show backstage at Soundwave Festival in Sydney to talk about his band’s rebirth, the Seattle and alt music boom of the early 90s and his love of MC5.

(Image: © Getty Images)

Floor Jansen and Marco Hietala joined Alexander Milas in the Team Rock studios to talk about their Endless Forms Most Beautiful album, working with Richard Dawkins, the band’s summer camp in the Finnish countryside and finding the wonder in the everyday.

Justin Hawkins of The Darkness joined the Metal Hammer Magazine Show earlier this year to talk about the genesis of the band in 2002 when they went from relative obscurity to international fame in what seemed like the space of a few months, the band’s Last Of Our Kind album, their new drummer, Rufus (son of Roger) Taylor, and why Drop Dead Legs is the great unsung song on Van Halen’s 1984.

(Image: © Getty Images)

Alexander Milas of the Metal Hammer Magazine Show sat down with Scott Weiland backstage at the Rock On The Range Festival this last summer to talk David Bowie, childhood and remaining true to yourself.

Dan Donegan and David Draiman of Disturbed joined the Metal Hammer Magazine Show to talk about the surprise release of their Immortalized album, the band’s extensive hiatus, David Draiman’s departure from social media and why Metallica are still an inspiration.

(Image: © Getty Images)

Neil Fallon of Clutch joined the Metal Hammer Magazine Show to talk about becoming head of their own label with Weathermaker Records, signing the band Lionize, graphic novels and why the work of the artist Moebius is so inspiring.

Burton C Bell of Fear Factory joined the Metal Hammer Magazine Show at Soundwave Festival to talk about Godflesh, Ministry, the underground industrial music scene in Los Angeles in the late 1980s and working with producer Andy Sneap.

