Live Interview: Masters Of Reality

Chris Goss, the ‘godfather of desert rock’, sets the scene for his band’s one-off show.

Masters Of Reality were last in the UK in 2013 for a handful of dates including Download Festival. Good memories?

Oh, sure. It was ludicrous that we’d never played Download. But it was lovely, man.

That same year you were also in London with Dave Grohl’s Sound City Players.

I’ve nothing but good things to say about Dave. Lots of people get lazy when they make some money, and they become afraid of doing something outside of the norm. But Dave has some great screwball ideas and really enjoys his work.

It’s been six years since the band’s last studio album, Pine/Cross Dover, and more than ten since its predecessor, Give Us Barrabas, a collection of lost tracks. Are you reassessing the validity of new music?

No, not at all, just how I choose to release it. New songs – on vinyl – will be available at the merch stall in London.

Do you mean a full-length album?

No. I’m doing a triptych of EPs. I’d rather do that and remain visible all year round than put out an album and be forgotten about.

**Classic Rock called Pine/Cross Dover “a modernist take” on your well-known influences – The Beatles, Zeppelin, Cream – so your love of curveballs continues. **

Some artists prosper and make good livings by recreating what they did historically. I’m not one of those [laughs].

What’s next for you?

The Masters will record our second and third EPs over there, where I’m also producing a debut album for Tax The Heat. I’ll spend most of 2015 in the UK, and we want to play all over the country.

Masters Of Reality play London The Garage on May 16.

