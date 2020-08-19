Listen to Megadeth’s Holy Wars… get the country-bossanova-reggae treatment it deserves

It takes a brave soul to tempt the wrath of Dave Mustaine by messing with one of Megadeth’s greatest songs., but we have a winner.

YouTube prankster Andy Rehfeldt has spent the last decade-plus coming up with insane yet strangely brilliant reimaginings of metal songs, from his bossa nova makeover of Iron Maiden’s The Number Of The Beast to a jazz version of Dio’s Holy Diver.

For his latest trick, he’s overhauled Megadeth’s fearsome 1990 hit Holy Wars… The Punishment Due, turning it from a precision-tooled thrash metal classic into… well, something that starts off as chicken-fried country twanger before cyclng through polka, bossa nova and even reggae.

Naturally, it’s utterly crazy but it also works really well. To the point where we’d actually pay good money to hear a whole album full of Megadeth songs done reggae style. Reggaedeath. There, we've even named it for you. You're welcome.

Check out the video, then head over to Andy’s YouTube page for more genre-bending fun.