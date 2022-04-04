Listen to Catwoman sing Alice In Chains and Misfits classics

In season 4 of Showtime comedy-drama Californication, a TV show completely unrelated to the Red Hot Chili Peppers' 1999 album which shares the same name, the world, or at least a reasonably convincing cast of extras corralled into iconic LA venue the Whiskey A Go-Go, is introduced to grungy rockers Queens Of Dogtown, after they recruit Becca Moody (actress Madelaine Martin) as their second guitarist. Miss Moody is the daughter of the show's main character, Hank Moody, played by David Duchovny, a sex-and-alcohol addict who can hardly complain when his teenage daughter starts to show signs of rebelliousness.

In the show, Queens Of Dogtown are fronted by singer Pearl, played by Zoe Kravitz, who, of course, has some rock 'n' roll pedigree herself, being Lenny Kravitz's daughter. Showtime went to the trouble of launching a MySpace page for the imaginary band, where the group's covers of Alice In Chains' Would? and Stone Temple Pilots Plush were posted along covers of Misfits Last Caress and Skid Row's I Remember You.

Check out the Alice In Chains and Misfits covers below:

Zoe Kravitz is currently starring as Catwoman in The Batman, as well as writing and recording her debut solo album, with her friend Jack Antonoff, who also works with Taylor Swift, Lorde and Lana del Rey.