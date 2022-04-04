Listen to Catwoman sing Alice In Chains and Misfits classics

By published

Remember when Catwoman actress Zoe Kravitz fronted Californication rock band Queens of Dogtown and sang grunge and punk classics? Good times

Zoe Kravitz
(Image credit: Queens of Dogtown VEVO / Scion Music Group / Arrival Records)

In season 4 of Showtime comedy-drama Californication, a TV show completely unrelated to the Red Hot Chili Peppers' 1999 album which shares the same name, the world, or at least a reasonably convincing cast of extras corralled into iconic LA venue the Whiskey A Go-Go, is introduced to grungy rockers Queens Of Dogtown, after they recruit Becca Moody (actress Madelaine Martin) as their second guitarist. Miss Moody is the daughter of the show's main character, Hank Moody, played by David Duchovny, a sex-and-alcohol addict who can hardly complain when his teenage daughter starts to show signs of rebelliousness.

In the show, Queens Of Dogtown are fronted by singer Pearl, played by Zoe Kravitz, who, of course, has some rock 'n' roll pedigree herself, being Lenny Kravitz's daughter. Showtime went to the trouble of launching a MySpace page for the imaginary band, where the group's covers of Alice In Chains' Would? and Stone Temple Pilots Plush were posted along covers of Misfits Last Caress and Skid Row's I Remember You.

Check out the Alice In Chains and Misfits covers below:

Zoe Kravitz is currently starring as Catwoman in The Batman, as well as writing and recording her debut solo album, with her friend Jack Antonoff, who also works with Taylor Swift, Lorde and Lana del Rey.

Paul Brannigan
Paul Brannigan

A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder and Metal Hammer. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.