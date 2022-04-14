Poll: vote for the best Linkin Park album

Has any heavy band in the last 25 years made a global impact like Linkin Park? When debut album Hybrid Theory landed in October 2000, it changed rock music forever. Here was a band who had taken the all-conquering nu metal template - big riffs, catchy choruses and hip hop dynamics - layered it under swathes of electronica and slathered it in a production so fresh and cutting-edge that it still sounds ahead of the game over twenty years later.

Over the 17 years that followed, Linkin Park would grow to become one of the single biggest rock bands of all time, selling over 100 million albums worldwide, influencing generations of bands and almost singlehandedly shaping the face of US arena rock for the modern era. From their nu metal beginnings to the anthemic radio rock that influenced their mid-career period, right up until their divisive pop dalliances with 2017’s One More Light, their evolution was a fascinating one. While the shocking death of Chester Bennington seemingly cut their career far too short, Linkin Park have still built one hell of a legacy.

