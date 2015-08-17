King Crimson's Jakko Jakszyk talks to The Prog Magazine Show

It’s been a busy twelve months for Jakko Jakszyk and the latest version of King Crimson. A sold out and critically acclaimed American tour, remix work on the Crimson catalogue, and now rehearsals for shows in the UK, Japan and Canada.

Jakko too has been holed up in the studio, remixing and fine tuning music for Ian Anderson, Jethro Tull (Minstrel In The Gallery) and creating a surround sound mix for Emerson, Lake and Palmer’s landmark albums, Brain Salad Surgery and Trilogy. He and Robert Fripp have also been working on new material, which may or may not form the basis for a new King Crimson record. King Crimson have also been nominated for Live Event, Band Of The Year and The Storm Thorgerson Grand Design Award at this years’ Progressive Music Awards.

As he tells Philip Wilding, “Most bands would usually generate three or four reels of two-inch tape, but this being ELP, there were forty reels. It became like an archaeological dig, really. Some tapes didn’t match the boxes they were in and one song had disappeared completely, Karn Evil 9 1st Impression, Part 2, so not an important song at all. We had to go to Olympia Studios via Burbank to find that…”

For more on the Thrak box set that Jakko talked about working on alongside Robert Fripp then click the button below.

King Crimson unveil Thrak Box