Listen to Killswitch Engage’s acoustic lockdown version of We Carry On

Killswitch Engage have released an acoustic version of their 2016 track We Carry On, recorded in quarantine.

The song originally featured on the US metalcore band's 2016 album Incarnate, but guitarist Adam D says they decided to rework it in quarantine after being forced to cancel their tour with August Burns Red and Light The Torch.

The guitarist says: “It was a song we were planning on playing on that tour. It's kind of fitting for the current times.”

Vocalist Jesse Leach adds: “This song is a deep one for me. When I wrote the lyrics, it was originally based off of struggles in a tumultuous, abusive relationship. Little did I know how significant it would eventually be as it has relevance during this strange time of quarantine and uncertainty. For me, it has turned into an anthem, of sorts, about perseverance. While working on this version, it really struck me how much I felt the lyrics in a different light. As dark and difficult as things can get, we all have this inner power to persevere and pull through. I feel that the desperation and the melancholy of this song are balanced by a ray of hope that runs through it all.”

Killswitch say they hope to reschedule their tour soon. While they do that, you can hear the acoustic version of We Carry On below.