Watch Halestorm's Joe Hottinger show why Marshall's Studio JTM is the perfect evolution of its iconic original amp

Used by everyone from AC/DC hero Angus Young, to rock 'n' roll god Jimi Hendrix, the original JTM45 remains one of Marshall's most iconic tube amps. Now, the legendary audio innovators have released a new spiritual successor to the JTM45 - one that perfectly channels that amp's classically warm and smooth tone into a more compact, streamlined and convenient model.

Handmade just miles from Marshall's home in Milton Keynes in the UK, the significantly smaller and more portable Studio JTM offers players the ability to effortlessly flick between 20W and 5W, and jump channels like a true professional, with a patch cable to blend between Normal and High Treble tones, echoing the original JTM45. The amp is also fitted with classic Creamback Celestion speakers, first developed in the golden era of the 1960s, as well as a newly added FX Loop and DI out. It all means you can make sure your playing is given that unmistakably Marshall quality level of tone, no matter where you are in the world.

Want more evidence of why you need the Studio JTM in your life? None other than Joe Hottinger, guitarist for beloved US arena rockers Halestorm, has been busy riffing away on the amp, and has nothing but glowing things to say about it.

"I think it's got its own voice, you know?" he muses between shredding sessions in an exclusive video filmed with Marshall earlier this summer. "It's not an 800, it's not a plexi. They're all occupying different areas, I'd say.

"There's like a creamier, kind of like a mellowed-out crunch," he adds of the amp's tone. "It's cool!"

Watch Joe do his thing on the Studio JTM in the video above, and for more information, head over to Marshall's official website at https://marshall.com/studio-jtm.

Follow Marshall across social media via the below channels:

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

YouTube

Twitter