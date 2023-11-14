When Jimmy Page appeared at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony last month, it was his first live performance since 2011, when he'd guested with Donovan, the Black Crowes and Roy Harper at three shows.

In the decade prior, Page had been a little busier. There was Led Zeppelin's historic Celebration Day show at London's O2 in 2007, of course. And his jubilant turn with John Paul Jones as the pair played with Foo Fighters at Wembley Stadium the following year. But one performance isn't looked back on with such rose-tinted affection.

In 2001, the MTV Europe Music Awards were held in Frankfurt. Limp Bizkit won three awards, beating Destiny's Child, Gorillaz, R.E.M. and U2 in the Best Group category, while Chocolate Starfish and the Hot Dog Flavored Water picked up the prize for best album, and the band's website won the inaugural (and short-lived) Web Award. Guitarist Wes Borland had left the band previous month, and frontman Fred Durst needed some musical support for his performance at the show, so he called on Puddle Of Mudd frontman Wes Scantlin... and Jimmy Page.

The performance begins with Durst and Scantlin seated onstage. They play Led Zeppelin's Thank You, with Scantlin delivering a rather clunky version of Page's guitar part. Durst sings and it's OK. Scantlin joins in on the chorus and their voices work well together. And then it's time for the special guest.

"Ladies and Gentlemen," says Durst. "Mr Jimmy Page. The one and only."

Page strolls on with a double-neck acoustic guitar, and it falls apart. His loose style is at odds with Scantlin's stiff approach, and the pair drift apart almost immediately, struggling to stay in sync with each other. Sometimes it sounds like they're competing. Occasionally, it feels like one of those viral YouTube videos where someone has replaced the original live audio with a badly-played substitute. You know, for the LOLs.

Feedback beneath the YouTube clip is not kind.

