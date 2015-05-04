Jeff Hanneman Remembered

Jeff Hanneman has left an indelible imprint on metal. He’s undoubtedly one of the most important musicians,. songwriters and personalities of the past three decades.

Gathered here is a guide to the classic Reign In Blood album, a look back at Slayer’s catalogue, insights into Hanneman the man and musician. Plus tributes from Slash, Phil Anselmo, Chris Jericho, Andreas Kisser and Mikael Åkerfeldt. And, finally, the latest Metal Hammer cover feature on the band, as they face up to the future without one of their guiding lights. This is Jeff Hanneman’s story

Jeff Hanneman: The Stars Pay Tribute

Slayer: The Hanneman Years

Slayer: Still Reigning