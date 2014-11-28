Iron Maiden: Are you a Maiden Mastermind?

In January 2014, folk-punk troubadour Frank Turner was crowned Celebrity Mastermind champion after choosing Iron Maiden as his specialist subject – even though he only got seven questions right out of 13. Can you do better? The answers are at the bottom of the page...

1 Iron Maiden was founded by Steve Harris on which day in 1975?

2 Who was the original lead singer, later to be replaced by Dennis Wilcock?

3 In August 2010, Iron Maiden released their 15th studio album. What was it called?

4 Iron Maiden left Sanctuary Records in 2006. What was the name of the new company they joined, run by their manager, Rod Smallwood?

5 What was the nickname of Barry Graham Purkis, the drummer who briefly appeared with the band in 1977?

6 On what tour in 2008 did lead singer Bruce Dickinson first pilot the band and their entourage in a Boeing 757 named Ed Force One?

**7 **Which best-of album, released in 2002, includes the track The Wicker Man, inspired by the cult horror film?

8 What is the title of the 2009 feature-length documentary and live album recorded during the Somewhere Back In Time tour?

9 The band’s longest single to date, The Rime Of The Ancient Mariner, is on which 1984 album?

10 The chart-topping 1988 album Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son was inspired by a book by which American science fiction writer?

11 Which song, said to be the first by Steve Harris, was used as the B-side of the Running Free single in 1980?

12 On the Final Frontier tour of 2010-11, what did the band’s mascot Eddie appear as during the song Iron Maiden?

13 Bruce Dickinson and Adrian Smith returned to the band on July 11, 1999 in a concert at which venue in Saint John, New Brunswick?

AND HERE ARE FIVE FROM US…

14 What type of WWI plane did Bruce Dickinson fly before the band’s set at Sonisphere?

15 Which song, featured on the B-side of the 1986 single Wasted Years, is an alleged tribute to Maiden manager Rod Smallwood?

16 Which magician starred in the 1993 TV special Raising Hell, which was Bruce Dickinson’s final show with the band for six years?

17 Which Deep Purple song did Iron Maiden re-record for the 2013 album Re-Machined: A Tribute To Deep Purple’s Machine Head?

18 Including the current line-up, how many different people have played in Iron Maiden according to Wikipedia?

—

AND THE ANSWERS: 1. Christmas Day 2. Paul Day ** 3.** The Final Frontier 4. Phantom Music Management 5. Thunderstick 6. Somewhere Back In Time 7. Edward The Great 8. Flight 666 9. Powerslave 10. Orson Scott Card 11. Burning Ambition 12. An alien mutant **13. **Harbour Station 14. Fokker triplane Dr.1 15. Sheriff Of Huddersfield 16. Simon Drake 17. Space Truckin’ 18. 24