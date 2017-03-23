Iron Fist cast play Iron Maiden Or Iron Fist?

Netflix love a bit of Marvel, don’t they? Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage… they can’t get enough of New York-based superheroes. And just recently they’ve added Iron Fist to the mix! The tale of a Buddhist monk who inherits a billion-dollar company and kicks huge amounts of ass using the power of the Iron Fist. Obviously.

Of course, it’s all well and good being skilled in martial arts, but how much do Iron Fist know about metal? IGN sat down with stars Finn Jones (Danny Rand/Iron Fist) and Jessica Fenwick (Colleen Wing) to test their knowledge of Iron Maiden lyrics, and in turn, their knowledge of Iron Fist dialogue.

Reading out lines from either Iron Fist or Iron Maiden songs, Finn and Jessica try to tell the difference between the heavy metal behemoth and the Marvel series. It turns out it’s not as easy as it looks.

How well did you do?

