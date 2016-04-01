Game Of Thrones cast play Swords Or Metal Band

Game Of Thrones might be the most metal show on TV, but how much do the cast know about ‘80s metal bands?

In the ultimate test of heavy metal and Game Of Thrones knowledge, the cast know the difference between an ‘80s metal band or the name of a sword in the TV series. Do you know your Crimson Death from your Savage Graze? Your Lightbringer from your Oathkeeper? See if you can do better than John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark), Liam Cunningham (Ser Davos) and more in the video below!

Also, big shout out to Lena Heady (Cersei Lannister) who bosses this.

