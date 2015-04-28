In The Studio: Thy Art Is Murder

Aussie deathsters Thy Art Is Murder are getting ready to unleash the follow-up to 2012 breakthrough Hate. Titled Holy War, the album gears Thy Art’s bowel-shaking noise towards the atrocities caused by religion across the aeons.

“It’s something I feel passionately about,” explains lead axeman Andy Marsh. “Now that I’m living in the States, I’m seeing so many more idiots –people that don’t believe that the dinosaurs exist and all that bullshit – and it grinds my gears. The impetus for the title track, Holy War, was Salman Rushdie and [his controversial novel] The Satanic Verses. One of the highest-ranking Islamic priests in the world is based in Sydney, so some of the guys thought that was a bit close to home. Even they were concerned over where some of the lyrics were going!”

The band also opted to stick with modern metal producer extraordinaire Will Putney (The Amity Affliction), who they believe has perfected the art of getting the most out of their crushing, groove-laden din.

“When we started writing for Hate, there was a natural transition where it was like, ‘We see that being performed in front of 1500 people.’ We kept stepping it up, and Will gets it. He’s almost like another member of the band. He said that if we can match his pay from producing records, he’ll tour with us! Ha ha!”

HOLY WAR LANDS JUNE 29 VIA NUCLEAR BLAST/o:p