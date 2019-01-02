Trending

Iggy Azalea wore THAT Cradle Of Filth t-shirt and everyone's kicking off

By Metal Hammer  

Aussie rapper spotted in infamous ‘Jesus Is A C**t’ T-shirt

null
(Image: © Roy Rochlin / Getty Images)

Rapper Iggy Azalea has joined the ranks of celebrity pop stars wearing  inappropriate metal T-shirts after being spotted sporting Cradle Of Filth’s infamous ‘Jesus Is A C**t’ shirt.

The  Aussie-born singer, whose biggest hits include Fancy and Black Widow  (us neither) instagrammed a New Year’s Eve photo of herself proudly displaying the offending garment. While only the band’s logo was  visible, eagle-eyed Cradle fans who had nothing better to do with their time clocked that it was the notorious ‘Vestal Masturbation’ T-shirt, featuring an image of a masturbating nun on the front and that blasphemous motto on the back.

🖕2018 Iggy Azalea

A photo posted by @thenewclassic on Dec 31, 2018 at 11:06pm PST

The  ‘Jesus Is C**t’ T-shirt has an illustrious history of controversy. In  1996, Cradle fan Rob Kenyon was arrested and fined £150 in London for  wearing the shirt. Since then, people have been arrested in places as  far afield as Floria, Dorset, Moscow and Australia for the same ‘crime’,  while the T-shirt was banned outright by the New Zealand censors.

After the Daily Mail picked up on the story, Cradle Of Filth responded with a Tweet of their own, writing: “Any publicity is good publicity, right?”

As for Iggy Azalea? We're looking forward to hearing a cover of Lustmord And Wargasm on her next album.

See more Metal Hammer features