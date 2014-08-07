Ian Anderson Presented With Prog God At Last Year's Prog Awards

Ian Anderson walked away with top honours at last year's Progressive Music Awards when he was crowed Prog God.

Last year’s Prog God, Rick Wakeman, presented Ian with the Award in his own inimitable and amusing style, and you can watch both him and Ian in the exclusive clip below.

The Prog Award is chosen by Prog Magazine itself and awarded to the recipient on the evening in question. This year’s recipient will be announced shortly, and this year the Progressive Music Awards takes place on 11 September at The Underglobe, beneath Shakespeare’s legendary Globe Theatre.

Voting for this year’s Awards closes tomorrow at noon. If you haven’t voted yet, get over to awards.progmagazine.com and register your vote now.