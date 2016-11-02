How does Chuck Billy relax after tour?

When not traversing the globe with thrash legends Testament, Chuck Billy spends his time at home chilling in the Bay Area of San Francisco with his family. You imagine he’d be doing something super manly like entering spitting contests or cutting down trees with a cold stare, but you couldn’t be more wrong.

Having spent many years riding a Harley around, he traded his beloved bike in for a boat seven years ago after his wife convinced him with “bikinis, boobs and beer” – something leather-clad bikers can’t really get involved with in the middle of a nine hour ride. In the below video, Chuck reveals why he loves boating, why size does matter and why there’s a new aggressive attitude toward bikers from car drivers.

Testament’s new album Brotherhood Of The Snake is out now, via Nuclear Blast.

Testament album review – Brotherhood Of The Snake