Harry Potter fans react to heavy metal

It’s interesting to know what non-metalheads think of the music we love, whether it’s kids listening to Nirvana for the first time or Ariana Grande fans listening to Cannibal Corpse, it’s just a curiosity we have as fans of all things heavy. It’s also usually pretty funny.

Recently in New York at the infamous Radio City Music Hall, a special screening of Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone (or Sorcerer’s Stone to the Americans) with an orchestra took place, attracting Potterheads from far and wide, and there’s only one question worth asking the wizarding community of NYC – do you like metal?

Surprisingly, the vast majority of people knew a handful of metal bands, including Metallica, Motley Crue, AC/DC and even Five Finger Death Punch! They also conclude that Voldemort’s Death Eaters are in fact metal. But are these muggles fans of the music? The only way to find out was to play Electric Wizard at full blast, y’know because wizards and stuff.

Described as “very loud” and “obnoxious”, the Dorset doomers aren’t to everyone’s tastes, but most people seem to be into it – especially the Motorhead fan.

Of course the question we have to ask now is, what do heavy metal fans think of Harry Potter?

