Hammer's Tracks Of The Week: 17/8/15 - 23/8/15

As the autumn rapidly approaches, Hammer is excitedly circling dates in its diary thanks to all the unmissable gigs coming our way. But what has soundtracked our panicked planning?

Iniquitous Savagery – Transient States Of Metaphysical Revelation

Dom Lawson (Editor-At-Large): “Death metal isn’t party music. It’s about confronting the abyss and achieving catharsis, both physical and emotional, through maximum brutality. Or at least that’s what I like about it. Iniquitous Savagery are the real, jaw-shattering and disorientating deal.”

Creeper – The Honeymoon Suite

Merlin Alderslade (Deputy Editor): “If you’ve missed AFI being truly great in recent years, you need this band in your life.”

Trioscapes – Digital Dream Sequence Alexander Milas (Editor-In-Chief): ’Utterly eccentric prog-fu with a sax-player to boot.’

Metal Allegiance – Dying Song

Eleanor Goodman (Features Editor): “Phil Anselmo’s deep vocals sound awesome on this sludgy song, which comes from one of the most badass supergroups in metal history”

Coheed & Cambria – You’ve Got Spirit, Kid

Luke Morton (Online Editor): “So good to have Coheed back and writing big, hooky singles instead of wandering off on tangents. The video is excellent too, and who can resist shouting ‘nobody gives a fuck who you are’ in unison?”