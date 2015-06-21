Hammer's Tracks Of The Week: 15/6/15 - 21/6/15

Its been a weary week in the Hammer office as we recover from Download festival and the Golden God awards - our livers are currently in a state of pate). But we’ve managed to find time to listen to the latest and greatest music of the past seven days, take a look!

Lamb Of God - 512

Lewis Somerscales (Art Editor): “So great to have these guys back, the new album can’t come soon enough.”

Godsticks - Much Sinister

Dom Lawson (Editor-At-Large): “Dark and muscular prog heaviness from one of the UK’s most idiosyncratic rock bands. Like King’s X sparring with Voivod in the shimmering shadow of some grim, Lovecraftian monolith.”

Miss May I - I.H.E.

Merlin Alderslade (Deputy Editor): “Having a grumpy day? Let the new Miss May I rager sort you out.”

Cattle Decapitation - Manufactured Extinct

Jonathan Selzer (Reviews/Subterranea Editor): “A colossal death metal blast welded to both the industrial age and the endtimes”

Acid King - Red River

Alexander Milas (Editor-In-Chief): “Tidally-paced, mesmeric doom from the San Franciscan fuzz merchants”

Heart Of A Coward - Hollow

Eleanor Goodman (Features Editor): “More heavy, melodic awesomeness from these future TechFest headliners. Welcome back!”

Refused - Dawkins Christ

Luke Morton (Online Editor): “The forefathers of post-hardcore are lining up their comeback album and judging by this single they’ve lost nothing in the years away from the lomelight. Roll on Reading festival!”