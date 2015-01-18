Hammer's Tracks Of The Week: 12/1/15 - 18/1/15

It’s cold, it’s wet, it’s January… three pretty rubbish things. But the one saving grace for the week is the prospect of new music – this is what we’ve been ramming into our ears lately.
Upon A Burning Body – Scars
**Lewis Somerscales: **“Makes me want to flip a table right from the off!”
Morbid Evils – In Hate With The Burning World
Dom Lawson: “When you die, your corpse will rot in the ground and no-one will shed a tear. Maybe these riffs will cheer you up. Fuck knows. Go away.”
While She Sleeps – Trophies Of Violence
Merlin Alderslade: “Listen to this, get excited and pick up our limited edition WSS special immediately!”
Desolate Shrine – Black Fires Of God
Jonathan Selzer: “An imperious and overpowering death metal sermon from the Finland/Mordor borderlands.”
**Torche – Annihilation Affair **
Alexander Milas: “Transcendent, speaker-blowing riff-nosis from the Floridian kings of fuzz”
Slipknot – Custer
Luke Morton: “It blew the bloody doors, roof, walls and everything else off the 3 Arena the other day and I still can’t stop singing it.”