Hammer's Tracks Of The Week: 12/1/15 - 18/1/15

It’s cold, it’s wet, it’s January… three pretty rubbish things. But the one saving grace for the week is the prospect of new music – this is what we’ve been ramming into our ears lately.

Upon A Burning Body – Scars

**Lewis Somerscales: **“Makes me want to flip a table right from the off!”

Morbid Evils – In Hate With The Burning World

Dom Lawson: “When you die, your corpse will rot in the ground and no-one will shed a tear. Maybe these riffs will cheer you up. Fuck knows. Go away.”

While She Sleeps – Trophies Of Violence

Merlin Alderslade: “Listen to this, get excited and pick up our limited edition WSS special immediately!”

Desolate Shrine – Black Fires Of God

Jonathan Selzer: “An imperious and overpowering death metal sermon from the Finland/Mordor borderlands.”

**Torche – Annihilation Affair **

Alexander Milas: “Transcendent, speaker-blowing riff-nosis from the Floridian kings of fuzz”

Slipknot – Custer

Luke Morton: “It blew the bloody doors, roof, walls and everything else off the 3 Arena the other day and I still can’t stop singing it.”