Greek titans Rotting Christ unleash a mesmerising new video

Rotting Christ’s near-three-decade journey from underground warriors to full-on metal titans reached a new, monolithic milestone with last February’s Rituals opus, released by the redoubtable Season Of Mist Records. A vast, cinematic statement of intent piling immeasurable levels of ambition onto the sturdiest and most irrepressible of grooves, it proved a resounding rallying cry across the entire spectrum of heavy metal.

Music as epic as this needs a suitable visual accompaniment, and the band have produced just that with a dreamlike immersive video for the track Apage Satana, a colossal chant that could trade blows with Roots Bloody Roots for the chalice of pure tribal ecstasy.

“Dear friends,” says frontman Saki Tolis, “following a string of lyric videos specifically designed to illustrate tracks taken from Rituals, we are now presenting you the first official clip for our latest album. We chose to work again with the amazing Jon Simvonis (Magnum Production Studios), who already directed our video for the song Χ Ξ Σ (666). The concept for this new video is based on the ritual of exorcism and connected to the idea of a soul’s transition to the other side. We sincerely hope that you will enjoy the journey to the other bank of the river with Apage Satana!”

