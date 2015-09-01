Greek metallers Lucifer's Child unveil their exquisite new video

A collaboration between Rotting Christ guitarist George Emmanuel and bassist Stathis Ridis of fellow Greek voyagers Nightfall, Lucifer’s Child may combine the rich groove of the former with the occultic atmosphere of the latter, but their debut album, The Wiccan - released on September 25 via Norway’s Dark Essence Records – is an opus that proves far more than the sum of its parts.

An epic journey that’s as much a rite of ceremonial magick as it is headbanging ecstasy, The Wiccan’s eight tracks journey from groove-engorged incantations to doom-laden, gothic invocations, but with a fiercely devout sense of purpose that takes classic Greek black metal as its starting point before orbiting the devotional universes of Watain and Swiss magicians Schammasch and heading into vast, mind-expanding new realms.

Lucifer’s Child’s visionary approach doesn’t just extend to their music, however, and the band - completed by Marios Dupont on vocals and Nick Vell on drums - have just made one of the most stunning videos to have emerged from the metal underground. A gorgeous, sumptuously ceremonial feast that’s in perfect keeping with the self-titled track itself, Lucifer’s Child, is a ritual summoning featuring cowls, blood, thorns, a vociferous frontman looking a bit like Robb Flynn and an all-round atmosphere whose visceral weight will send your brain spiralling into sublime spiritual planes where few bands fear to tread.

Draw a circle of protection around you, call out to the four winds and give yourself to Lucifer’s Child below!

