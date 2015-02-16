Gigs Of The Week: 16/2/15 - 22/2/15

If your life is anything like the Hammer office then there’s a lurgy going round and no-one can be arsed to do anything. Of course, you’re much braver and stronger than we are and you want to gig your arse off for the next seven days! Here’s what’s coming to a stage near you…

The North

Moonsorrow at York, Fibbers, Friday 20th February

Whatever you do don’t refer to Helsinki’s Moonsorrow as Viking Metal – they’re not fans of the term. Instead they stress that their unique breed of metal is pagan, drawing from spiritual inspiration rather than longboats. This is an incredibly rare showing from the band on our shores, so get yourself along – just leave that horned helmet on at home.

The Midlands

Snot at Nottingham, Rock City Basement, Tuesday 17th February

The punk outfit were one of the pioneers in establishing the sound that would later go on to be known as nu-metal. Although their story is one of controversy and tragedy, with original frontman Lynn Strait sadly passing away in 1998 following their debut album, the band have reformed with former Divine Heresy mainman Tommy ‘Vext’ Cummings to bash their way through Get Some in full.

**The South **

36 Crazyfists at Oxford, O2 Academy 2, Thursday 19th February

Oh how we’ve missed you 36 Crazyfists! It’s been a long wait since Collisions And Castaways, but finally they’re back with new album Time And Trauma. This show will act as a swift reminder of how great it is to have them back as they rattle through new material and their hefty back catalogue with the likes of At The End Of August, I’ll Go Until My Heart Stops, Slit Wrist Theory and many more.

London

Chelsea Grin at The Underworld, Wednesday 18th February

Wednesdays eh? ‘Hump Day’ is always a bit of a struggle, you’ve escaped Monday but it’s still a long way to the weekend. It’s time to get a boost out of the midweek slump, but how, you ask? Why a fuckload of deathcore, of course! And there’s no arguing that spending your evening watching Utah bruisers Chelsea Grin tear The Underworld to pieces will be the perfect way to spend your Wednesday.

Scotland

Hawk Eyes at Glasgow, Nice N Sleazy, Friday 20th February

After the release of 2013’s That What This Is, with the exception of popping up for the odd show here and there, last year was relatively quiet for Leeds four-piece Hawk Eyes. Proving they weren’t going to stay quiet for long, they’re back with their unique breed of alternative hardcore with new album Everything Is Fine, and a tour to boot. It’s sure to be an evening way above ‘fine’.

Wales

Enter Shikari at Cardiff, Solus, Tuesday 17th February

Enter Shikari are far from mellowing out with age, as fourth album The Mindsweep carries on their electro-meets-punk bonkers formula with an ever present healthy dose of social unrest. Being a safe bet live for a long time now, this show will be full of loads of highlights past the clappy bit in Sorry You’re Not A Winner.

Northern Ireland

Bloodstock Metal To The Masses Part One at Belfast, Limelight 2, Saturday 21st February

We’re so excited for Bloodstock! Stupid February, why can’t you be August? Anyway while we’re marking the days on the calendar, here’s your chance to get an early taster. Four of Ireland’s best up-and-coming bands, Sorrowfall, Bakken, Atlus and Paradigm battle it out for their chance to play the New Blood Stage at this year’s Bloodstock festival!

Ireland

Sodom at Dublin, Voodoo Lounge, Saturday 21st February

Germany’s Sodom are considered by many to be part of ‘The Big Teutonic Four’ for the integral part they played in Germany’s metal scene in the ‘80s. Being an influential force for a whole host of thrash and black metal bands, they’re still going strong and head over to Dublin’s Voodoo Lounge this weekend.