Get 40% off this Guns N' Roses Appetite For Destruction box set

Guns N' Roses debut album Appetite For Destruction is one of the greatest albums of all time. It's that simple. A runaway freight train of booze-fuelled, bombastic rock 'n' roll from the Sunset Strip, played at maximum volume and intensity by five bona fide rockstars.

The Super Deluxe edition of Appetite For Destruction includes four CDs, containing 73 tracks in total – 49 of which have never been released before. There are B-sides, 1986 session tracks, acoustic versions and much much more. There's also a Blu-Ray audio disc with 96kHz, 24-bit, 5.1 surround sound mixes from original analog multi-tracks, the original album mixed by Elliot Scheiner, bonus tracks, original music videos in 5.1, and the music video for It's So Easy in 5.1.

But there's more to the box set than the music. The Super Deluxe Appetite For Destruction box set includes a 96-page hardback book full of unreleased photos from Axl Rose's personal archive, a Welcome To The Jungle video invite flyer originally drawn by Slash, five previously unseen band member lithos, a Robert Williams 12'x24' painting litho and temporary GnR member tattoos.

Appetite For Destruction tracklist

1. Welcome To The Jungle

2. It's So Easy

3. Nightrain

4. Out Ta Get Me

5. Mr. Brownstone

6. Paradise City

7. My Michelle

8. Think About You

9. Sweet Child O' Mine

10. You're Crazy

11. Anything Goes

12. Rocket Queen