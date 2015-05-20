GALLERY: The Faces Of Rock On The Range 2015

If you were at this year’s Rock On The Range festival there’s a good chance you spotted one of Metal Hammer wandering around taking pictures of your beautiful faces.
Over three days of sun and storms in Columbus, Ohio, we found a ton of metalheads in masks, facepaint, covered in tattoos, blood and various states of undress. We couldn’t include all of you but have a look to see if your mug is in our big-ass gallery!
Or if you’re just nosey and like looking at people having a party and dressed in silly outfits and offensive t-shirts, then get stuck in as well! Highlights include a man suffering the effects of a Hatebreed mosh pit, Captain America crowdsurfing and a helluva lot of band tattoos.
All photos by Stephanie Cabral.