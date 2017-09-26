Gallery: Inside the International London Tattoo Convention 2017

Last weekend, the International London Tattoo Convention rolled into the capital for another weekend of inky celebration. Acclaimed artists from around the world converged on the Tobacco Docks in East London to show off their skills and artwork, creating a genuinely immersive environment for all those who love tattoo culture.

And with this being the International London Tattoo Convention, there was obviously more than illustrated flesh on display, with the performances from Pyrohex and the odd Star Wars character milling about the place. Is it even a convention without Darth Vader?

Check out our exclusive gallery below for a peek into the colourful world of London’s biggest tattoo convention.

