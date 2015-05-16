GALLERY: In This Moment live at Rock On The Range 2015

It’s the middle of the afternoon and rain is bucketing down on the capacity Columbus crowd but none of that matters when Maria Brink and her rabble of misfits hit the main stage.

Full of costume changes, props and various set designs, In This Moment’s live show is a true spectacle. Any dismal thoughts about the grey skies are instantly cast aside as Maria’s overwhelming stage presence and artistic persona drags the audience deep into her world of distorted theatrics. It looks great and sounds huge inside this 20,000 seat soccer stadium.

And if you don’t believe us about how good it looks, here’s the proof:

All photos by Stephanie Cabral