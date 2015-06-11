Trending

GALLERY: Heavy Metal Truants 2015, Day One

By Features  

What happens when you send dozens of metalheads on a bike ride to Download for charity?

Day one of Heavy Metal Truants III: A Good Day To Undulate Harder was nothing less than an adventure.

A scramble out of North London along the Lea Navigation with a genuine Viking-like Johan Hegg was its own delight (we did pillage the bar at the Horns pub it should be said): even better – knowing in doing so our little group of 49 riders is already £23,000 up on donations, and suddenly our target of £66,000 seems within reach.

We passed Knebworth and vanquished some truly outrageous hills towards Luton before calling it a day – we’ll need the rest. 82 miles and a dawn start for us today as we barrel towards Leicester. Game on!

To everyone tweeting, Facebooking and donating – your support means the world and is hugely motivating. Please keep it up!

Stay metal.

All photos by Oliver Halfin.

To find out more information and to donate, visit www.heavymetaltruants.com.