Frost* return to the stage with their first album in eight years

Why is Falling Satellites the first album from Frost* in eight years?

Life got in the way, really. I was raising kids and getting my business off the ground. My songwriting [for other artists] had ground to a halt, and I needed to do some other things to pay the mortgage.

This ended up becoming a very personal record for you.

Yes. It was about somebody looking back upon their life. And then, a month before we finished it, my dad died. So I added a few changes to make it more personal still.

Prone to hiatus, Frost* have flitted in and out of existence.

I find the album cycle so draining I decide I’ve had enough. Then I change my mind. So I’ve learned to stop making grandiose statements about the future of Frost*.

The pop element is crucial.

To me the melody is the most important aspect of any genre of music. You’ve got to have something to whistle along to in the bath, haven’t you?

Would you play Falling Satellites to Holly Valance or Gary Barlow?

Yeah, I would. This is the one I’d be most proud to play to non-proggers – it has a bit of something for everyone.

Tell us about the upcoming live show.

We’re not really the type of band with a Pink Floyd light display. I just like the idea of four blokes playing music – you’ve paid to see us, not a giant screen. With that type of gig you might as well go to the cinema.

After the live dates will the band be mothballed again?

We’ve got a bunch of songs that could be knocked into shape and there are some gigs next year, so should there be another Frost* album – it’s not eight years away.

The tour finishes in Cambridge on July 31.

