Forza Horizons 3 takes to the road in Australia

E3 saw Microsoft making their tradition unveiling of a Forza racing game and this year it was the turn of Forza Horizon 3.

Forza Horizon is the more casual, open-world sister of Forza Motorsport, Microsoft’s key racing franchise. The third game in the series is taking to Australia to take advantage of the country’s vast and diverse landscape to offer racing fans a veritable smorgasbord of racing delights.

It’s also the first Forza Horizon game to be launched on the PC as well as the Xbox One. As part of the Xbox Play Anywhere programme Forza Horizon 3 will offer a seamless multiplayer experience allowing both PC and Xbox One player sto race together across the game’s sumptuous landscapes.

Forza Horizon 3 will pull up to the starting grid for Windows 10 PCs and Xbox One on September the 27th.