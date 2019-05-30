EXCLUSIVE: Death metallers Pathology premiere brutal AF new track

San Diego slamming brutal death metal band, Pathology, formed back in 2006 by Dave Astor (formerly of Cattle Decapitation and The Locust) have just dropped their latest track, Hieroglyphs On Cement Walls, taken from their up-and-coming album, Reborn to Kill.

Produced and mastered by Zack Ohren at Sharkbite studios (All Shall Perish, Decrepit Birth), the artwork for Reborn to Kill has been once again created by the mighty Par Olofsson. The record also features guest vocals by Trevor Strnad of The Black Dahlia Murder.

Astor comments: "This is by far the best Pathology to date. Everything came out very heavy. We added some new elements this time around and we are excited to see what everyone thinks. We also brought back the evil doctor from the dead so he can continue running his zombie army!"

Check it out below!

Reborn To Kill will be released August 9, and is available to pre-order here.