Eagles exclusive: life with and without Glenn Frey - only in Classic Rock, out now

Eagles were one of the founding fathers of the genre of music that this magazine is named after, as you can read in our exclusive interview with Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B Schmit. After Glenn Frey’s unexpected death two years ago, we didn’t think we’d see the Eagles play again. And, for a good deal of time, neither did the surviving band members. But now they’re back, and an American dream continues.

Also in this issue...

Features

Geddy Lee

Away from the spotlight he’s a family man, a serious collector – wine, basses, baseballs – and, most recently, an author. The Rush bassist/vocalist opens up in The Classic Rock Interview.

Angry Anderson

A small man with a big voice, the latter-day politician is fronting a reboot of Rose Tattoo.

Jimi Hendrix

As his landmark album Electric Ladyland celebrates its 50th anniversary, we look at what made him the first true star of a very ‘white’ scene.

Bon Jovi

The Jersey Syndicate tour of 1988/89 consolidated their status as one of the biggest bands in the world. It also took them perilously close to breaking point.

Roy Buchanan

He inspired the likes of Jeff Beck, Gary Moore and Joe Bonamassa, said no to the Stones, suffered a life of addiction, died a bluesman’s death and became a cult icon.

Creedence Clearwater Revival

How inflated egos, brotherly hate, bitter feuds, financial ruin and tragic death brought down one of the most successful bands of their era.

Black Stone Cherry/The Cadillac Three/Monster Tuck

We head to Nashville to catch up with Black Stone Cherry, The Cadillac Three and Monster Truck - ahead of their UK tour together in December.

What's on your FREE CD

New Kids In Town

Rounding up the best new music, including Big Breakfast, Head Honcho, Shield Of Snakes, Head, Osaka Rising, Taxman, Blue Dream and more…

Regulars

The Dirt

Def Leppard up for the Hall Of Fame and headline next year’s Download; Scorpions and Foreigner also headliners at next summer’s festivals; Fleetwood Mac tell Lindsey Buckingham: “See you in court”; Nick Mason, Roger Taylor and Sting among artists warning Theresa May over Brexit… Welcome back Kristin Hersh, Angel and Electric Boys … Say hello to Northward and Goodbye June, say goodbye to Marty Balin, Otis Rush, Geoff Emerick, Andie Airfix…

Raw Power

We pluck a Warwick Thumb NT seven-string custom bass – an instrument that’s almost impossible to play.

The Stories Behind The Songs: UFO

Doctor Doctor became a live favourite, and the live version that gave the band their signature song and biggest hit.

Q&A: Ronnie Wood

The Rolling Stone recalls the groundbreaking US guitarists who shook 60s London.

CR’s Social Club

Write! Rage! And more!

Reviews

New albums from Muse, Whitesnake, Smashing Pumpkins, Hawklords, Dan Reed Network, Steven Pearcy, Electric Boys, Robben Ford… Reissues from Jimi Hendrix, Queen, Eagles, Saxon, Deep Purple, Jethro Tull, Fleetwood Mac, Dio, Creedence Clearwater Revival… DVDs, films and books on Led Zeppelin, AC/DC, Yes, David Bowie, Beastie Boys… Live reviews of Glenn Hughes, Steve Hackett, Halestorm, Jeff Lynne’s ELO, U2, Smashing Pumpkins…

Buyer’s Guide: Pearl Jam

Dismissed by many as grunge interlopers, they’ve out-written, out-sold and outlived most of their detractors.

Live Previews

Must-see gigs from Killing Joke, The Night Flight Orchestra, Magnum, Bernie Tormé and The Magpie Salute. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Ace Frehley

The former Kiss guitarist talks about the special records that are of lasting significance to him.

