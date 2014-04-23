Draw Me An Elephant: Brutality Will Prevail

The other day we caught up with Louis Gauthier and Nick Rix from Brutality Will Prevail to talk about what goes on in their lives... mainly watching Coronation Street and getting naked, it seems!

What is your favourite smell?

Louis: I like cinnamon quite a bit. Nick has got some insane cinnamon shower gel that he likes to bring on tour.

Nick: Yeah. Tesco Value Finest that is, it’s 99p and incredible. Cinnamon and orange flavoured it is. I also like vanilla, I’ve got some vanilla candles in my room for ambience. Louis: My girlfriend works for Lush so there’s amazing smells coming from everywhere in my house.

Do you have any phobias?

Nick: Spiders. I hate spiders. Whenever you watch a film with spiders in you feel like they’re crawling up your back and stuff. I’m an electrician so I’ve got to go into attics and I always get covered in spider webs. If I lived in Australia I’d never be able to that job, I wouldn’t be able to handle it.

Louis: Being buried alive. That’s the worst way to die I could possibly think of. The thought of that terrifies the shit out of me.

If you were King for the day, what rules would you impose?

Nick: Everyone would have to smile. People look better when they smile.

Louis: All theme parks would be free.

What’s your secret talent/party trick?

Louis: I’m just amazing.

Nick: I can open a bottle of beer with anything. Drum sticks, keys – anything! I learnt how to do it with a lighter when I was away and I just try it with everything now. Anything that’s got an edge, I’ll pop a bottle top with it.

Have you ever had a supernatural experience?

Louis: I was in a car once driving to Leeds and we thought we saw a UFO. It looked like it was going really slowly and it was burning up green so everyone in the car was like ‘What the fuck is that?!’ It burst into little pieces and burnt into nothing, but none of us knew what it was until we saw the Leeds Metropolitan Police tweeted that it was a meteorite.

What’s your favourite TV show?

Nick: I’ve been getting back into Coronation Street a lot lately. And The Big Bang Theory, I love that. I don’t watch much TV when I’m in the house, it’s always Two And A Half Men, Big Bang Theory, Hollyoaks – one of them will be on when you sit down. Today I watched the Corrie omnibus in bed – it’s all kicking off.

If you could live as anyone else for a day, who would it be?

Louis: Bruce Springsteen. I’ve grown up listening to his music and he’s always just been incredible. Ever since I was a kid he’s been someone I’ve admired musically.

Nick: David Bowie, he’s just class. Every time I watch him he’s just awesome. Every film he’s in, every live video, every song he’s written. When I watch these documentaries on him everything he’s done is amazing. It’s my dad’s doing, he brought me up on Bowie.

What’s your favourite book?

Louis: The Diceman. It’s a really really good book. It’s about a psychologist going through a mid-life crisis and all of a sudden decides to start making his life decisions by rolling dice and leaving it all to chance. Originally he keeps it to himself but toward the end it takes off as a cult. It’s an amazing book.

Nick: I have the worst attention with books. I’ll forget the first word of the sentence by the time I get to the end. I think I’ve only read one book and that was Fantastic Mr Fox in year seven. It was good – he stole chickens and risked getting shot… but didn’t!

What was your most embarrassing moment?

Louis: I’m cool with it, but the first time I went on tour with BWP I wasn’t in the band, I was just filling in. And you’ve got to know there’s a lot of nudity when we’re on tour. So I walked out of the shower into the hotel room completely naked after and there’s a picture of me and our guitarist crouching down and pointing next to me. The next thing I know it’s all over Twitter and Instagram and it was sent to my girlfriend before we had our first date. She saw a naked picture of me a week before we had our first date. We’re still together though so I guess it worked out pretty well.

Nick: We played a gig in Poland and afterwards the promoter brought in a massive bottle of Polish vodka. So our old bass player and I thought it was cool to drink the whole thing after drinking all day. The next thing I know I’ve woken up in the back of a van covered in sick. That was pretty embarrassing.

What band epitomises metal?

**Louis: **Slayer. I saw them for the first time last year and it was the best live show I’ve seen in my life.

Nick: I agree. They were mind-blowing it was incredible to see them.

Draw me an elephant.

Brutality Will Prevail’s new album Suspension Of Consciousness is out now. Pick it up here.