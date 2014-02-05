Dr John tribute to star Allman and Staples

The career of Dr John is to be celebrated at an all-star event in May featuring appearances by Gregg Allman and Mavis Staples, it's been announced.

Real name Malcolm John ‘Mac’ Rebennack Jr, the New Orleans native’s contribution to music started with session work in the 1950. and continues to this day. He’s won six Grammys including Best Traditional Blues Album in 199. and best Blues Album in 2013. and he was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2011.

Producer Don Was will act as musical director for The Musical Mojo Of Dr John: A Celebration Of Mac And His Music, which takes place on May 5 at the Saenger Theatre on May 5.

Was says: “He transcends genres with a trull distinctive sound that embodies the rich musical heritage of New Orleans, and has tremendously influenced the course of music history.”

Other guests include John himself, Cyril Neville, Chuck Leavell, Bill Kreutzmann, Tab Benoit, The Blind Boys Of Alabama, Lucinda Williams, Allan Toussaint and irma Thomas. The evening will be recorded for a later release.