Critics' Choice 2015 - Von Hertzen Brothers

Every day over the festive period we’ll be bringing you some music from the 2015 Critics’ Choice…

Word had it that the new Von Hertzen Brothers album_ New Day Rising_ had ditched the proggier aspects opf their sound in favour of the rawk! But when we played it in the office for the first time the general concensus of opinion was that the new record was actually proggier than previous album Nine Lives. “A poppy edge but their audacious spirit is strong,“ commented reviewer Rich Wilson in Prog 54. “We’re very particular that our songs have a life of their own,” the band told us, and they proved their adaptability with a fine performance at the 2015 Progressive Music Awards.

So in at No. 15 are Finland’s Von Hefrtzen Brothers, and from New Day Rising, here’s the anthemic Hold Me Up.