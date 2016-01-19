Critics' Choice 2015 - TesseracT

Every day we’ll be bringing you some music from the 2015 Critics’ Choice…

We’re into the Top 3 now in the 2015 Critics’ Choice, and at 3 it’s TesseracT with Polaris. “Bold and brilliant, it shines bright. This might be their best album to date,” said reviewer Alex Lynham, as the djent boys offered up the most overtly proggy sound of their career. ”A TesseracT fan is somebody who wants to be challenged when they listen to the music,” singer Dan Tompkins told us when we interviewed the band.

So to celebrate the success of Polaris, here’s Survival…