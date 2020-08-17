Could this tribute to Slayer be the feelgood hit of the summer?

"Do you delight in rule breaking? Listening to thrash and hailing Satan?" Then you've come to the right place, you old wizard.

We've been telling you to listen to The Dirty Nil for fuckin' ages (well, since 2016). Just a couple of months ago we said their single Done With Drugs was "funnier than your friends’ sad Facebook posturing and catchier than the Coronavirus".

But new single Doom Boy is the perfect moment to jump onboard if you haven't already.

Taken from their forthcoming album Fuck Art, Doom Boy name checks the Cro-Mags and Turnstile before singer/guitarist Luke Bentham gets all mushy on us: "Let me be your doom boy," he sings. "We could hold hands and listen to Slayer/In the back of my Dodge Caravan".

And then, at around 2:42, they release the WUUUAAOOOOOO-ARRRGHH!

Like the best Dirty Nil songs, it's all epic-metal-crunch and singalongapunk catch-ability and comes with the best lyrics about loving metal since Sum 41 banged on about Iron Maiden and Judas Priest. It also has a video featuring the band destroying Betham's mum's Dodge caravan.

“Doom Boy is one of my favourite songs we’ve ever made," he says. Well, he would, wouldn't he? "It’s an ode to chivalry and thrash itself, and yes, it’s my Mom’s Dodge Caravan. Crank the dial and enjoy, friend."