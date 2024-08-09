Cool new proggy sounds from Dilemma, Nytt Land, Ebony Buckle and more in Prog's Tracks Of The Week

Welcome to Prog's brand new Tracks Of The Week. Seven brand new and diverse slices of progressive music for you to enjoy.

DILEMMA - THUNDER

Dutch prog rockers Dilemma will release their brand new album The Purpose Paradox on September 20. The album introduces new singer Jermain van der Bogt, known as Wudstik, who replaced previous singer Dec Burke, who has previously collaborated with well-known acts like Ayreon and For All We Know, and also performs with Dream Theater tribute band, Regressive Hypnosis. The band have also been joined by bassist Kristoffer Gildenlow, who has previously played with Pain Of Salvation.

"In his search for connection and fulfillment, Neon finds guidance from an unconventional mentor named Electra," the band explain of the theme behind new single Thunder. "She helps him realize that often, the things we look for are the ones that find us first. In ‘Thunder’ we discover another side of Neon: he is a musician longing to return to the audience with whom he has built a strong connection. Unfortunately, circumstances in the world are unfavorable, making it unclear when he can stand in the spotlight again."

Dilemma - Thunder (Official Lyric Video - 96kHz/24bits audio). - YouTube Watch On

HAVEN OF ECHOES - AD INFINITUM

Haven of Echoes is the collaboration between Paul Sadler (Spires/solo) and Andreas Hack (Frequency Drift), and the duo will release their second album, Memento Vivere, on September 20 through Construction Records. It follows their 2022 debut The Indifferent Stars and deals primarily with the theme of impermanence and the way in which we are all affected by the knowledge of our own mortality.

"Lyrically the album deals primarily with the theme of impermanence and the way in which we are all affected by the knowledge of our own mortality," the band explain. "All these elements are combine in a unique cinematic, gothic and truly progressive album, that despite its musical complexities remains relatable and honest, and will linger in the listener’s mind long after the music stops."

Haven of Echoes - Ad Infinitum (taken from "Memento Vivere" out 20 September 2024) - YouTube Watch On

NYTT LAND - WAIT AND BLEED

Slipknot aren't your normal Tracks Of The Week fare, we grant you, but Siberian proggy folk duo Nytt Land have only gone and covered Wait And Bleed in their own hauntingly inimitable style. The new single follows Nytt Land's most recent album, Torem, which was released through Napalm Records last October 20 and ahead of an upcoming European tour.

"With great respect for immortal Slipknot heritage, we created this cover version of their famous song "Wait And Bleed" in our own sound with traditional Siberian throatsinging and musical instruments. Primal energy in its purest form is what this song symbolizes for us," the band say.

"And very soon, we are going on our big European tour to present our new Ritual in its full live sound. This is part of our life and we will share it with you. This time, for the first time, we will go on stage in Serbia, Greece, Romania, Spain and Austria, and of course we are very happy to return to France, Norway, Croatia, Hungary, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic and Belgium. Prepare for the Ritual!"

Nytt Land - Wait And Bleed (Slipknot nordic folk cover) | Official Video - YouTube Watch On

EBONY BUCKLE - GOLDEN SAND

Are there no end to Australian baroque progger Ebony Buckle's talents? Actress, part of the Solstice set-up as backing singer and talented singer-songwriter of thoughtful and melodic prog. Buckle is gearing up to release her second album, Hearts Get Started, the follow-up to her well-received debut album, Disco Lasers, and the wistful Golden Sand is the second single she's released ahead of the album

"I wrote the song after finding a photo of my brother Finn and myself playing at the beach when we were little," Buckle explains. "I get very homesick living on the other side of the world from my family. The music video is very nostalgic and was filmed where I grew up. It features my best friend Kat and her beautiful family, as well as a little cameo from my Mum."

EBONY BUCKLE - GOLDEN SAND (Official video) - YouTube Watch On

THE APHELION - THE SEED OF DOUBT

The name may be kind of similar to a Leprous album from 2021 but The Aphelion are a Canadian prog metal quartet who are about to release their new concept album Nascence on August 9. The upcoming album tells the story of a man’s descent into madness and his mind in response to the mundanity and repetitiveness of the world around him.

"Musically, this song takes influence from the 70s prog rock era," the band state. "It features guest appearances by Brian Asselin on saxophone and Eric Littlewood on trumpet. At this point in the story, the protagonist meets the love of his life, and while their new love is beautiful and for a time he is fulfilled and happy, eventually the relationship sours as he becomes afraid of her hurting him, and grows distrustful and controlling."

The Aphelion - The Seed of Doubt (OFFICIAL LYRIC VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

LUCA - INTRA

Luca is the guitar-orientated solo project of Italian bassist Luca Negro, who also features in the band Temperance and which came to fruition after lockdown prevented bands from performing live. Inspired by the likes of Periphery, Plini, and Tesseract, Negro has just released Azalea, a five-track REP that highlights his prowess and compositional skills. With Temperance having just released their latest album Hermitage - Daruma’s Eyes Pt. II, it appears Negro is a very busy man these days.

"The initial idea for the project was conceived during the pandemic, a long period of forced absence from the live scene, which allowed me to create his first ideas and gradually accumulate material with a distinct style from all his other musical projects," Luca explains.

INTRA - LUCA (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

ARILD BROTER - BOND AND PARIS/CITY OF LOVERS

Best known as the mainstay for Norweigan proggers Pymlico, Arild Brøter has taken the bold step of blending his passion for progressive music and for James Bond music. Unlike countless others, however, Brøter hasn't just played around with the well-known theme tunes, but rather investigated much deeper, creating a wonderful proggy mix of Bind incidental music. The album is called A Spectre Of Sounds: James Bond Music Reimagined and is out now through Apollon Records.

"On this album, Arild has skipped most of the title tracks," his label state. "He has been digging deeper and meticulously taken apart the actual scores and the music used in the films and rearranged them in new, clever ways. 60 years of tone-setting music from one of the biggest film franchises that has ever existed has been transformed into new fresh electric instrumental rock tunes."