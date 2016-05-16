Comic book band Sons Of Balaur come to London's premier comic book store

Sons Of Balaur check out their gnarly faces in printed form

The almighty Sons Of Balaur dropped into Forbidden Planet on Saturday, to help launch new black metal graphic novel Realm Of The Damned.

(Image: © Derek Bremner)

The Sons, the fictional band in the story, glowered at shoppers and scared small children as writer Alex Worley and artist Pye signed copies of the book. The corpsepainted quartet are led by Tomas, who summons the demon Balaur in the story. They have signed to Seasons Of Mist and will release their debut album in October.

“Hail Lord Balaur!” snarled frontman and founding member Tomas, as we ran away in fear.

Realm Of The Damned uncovers a bloody, supernatural underworld of vampires, werewolves and mummies, and includes appearances from real-life bands The Damned, Mayhem and Behemoth. The first book, Tenebris Deos, is out now via Werewolf Press.

(All photos by Derek Bremner)