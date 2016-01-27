Classic Rock: New Issue On Sale Now

This month’s issue features an epic 17-page celebration of the life and times of the greatest rock’n’roller of them all, by the people who knew him best. Including…

The Icon: GN’R’s Duff McKagan on why Lemmy embodied a lifestyle.

The Road Warrrior: Saxon’s Biff Byford salutes “the Mad Max of rock’n’roll”.

The Mentor: Former ‘Page Three Stunna’ Sam Fox on an unlikely friendship.

The Bandmate: Hawkwind’s Dave Brock recalls the birth of the legend.

The Friend: Nigel Mogg looks back on drunken nights in London and LA.

Still more Lemmy memories, from photographer Ross Halfin and more…

Features

**Nils Lofgren

**He’s been Bruce Springsteen’s sidekick, Neil Young’s confidante and Ringo’s right-hand man. His name is Nils Lofgren and he’s coming to a trampoline near you…

1966 – The Year That Built Rock

50 years on, we look back at 12 momentous months that gave birth to rock as we know it, from The Beatles to Bob Dylan, The Yardbirds to Zappa.

The Birth Of Blues Rock

How a new wave of guitar giants transformed the blues into a new strand of British rock music.

The Who

Three years before Tommy, Pete Townshend wrote his first rock ‘opera’. And it was all thanks to the bloke behind Oliver!

The 66 Most Influential Records Of 1966

Pet Sounds, Aftermath, the Beano Album and more – these are the albums and singles that shaped everything.

Before They Were Famous

From the Manish Boys to Episode Six, these are the bands which spawned the superstars of the 1970s.

What’s on the Free CD

**Stone Deaf Forever

**Blow your mind and other organs with 15 songs from the world’s greatest, dirtiest new rock’n’roll bands – all born to raise hell. Including Thunderchief, Savage Hearts, Free Recovery, Snakewine and more…

Regulars

The Dirt

RIP David Bowie; the Guns N’ Roses reunion – comeback heaven, or car crash-in-waiting? Legendary DJ Bob Harris joins TeamRock Radio; welcome back Lucinda Williams and Anthrax… Say hi to Simo and White Buffalo, say goodbye (sort of) to Runrig… Farewell to Stevie Wright and Robert Stigwood…

Raw Power

Clap your ears around the Rockster XS, a portable and powerful solution to playing your music outdoors.

The Stories Behind The Songs: The Damned

Stand back! Recoil in terror! It’s New Rose – the original punk rock single.

Q&A: Dave Mustaine

We finally get around to asking the Megadeth mainman the key question: is he a dick, or just misunderstood?

Reviews

New albums from The Cult, Anthrax, Elton John, Dream Theater, Monster Truck, Prong, Wolfmother… Reissues from Graham Bond, The Ruts, Paul Butterfield, Alcatrazz, Lou Reed, Wilde Flowers, Coney Hatch… DVDs, films and books on Lee Brilleaux, Residents, The Replacements, Washington DC punk… Live reviews of Whitesnake, Def Leppard, Clutch, Ghost, Therapy?, The Pretty Things…

Buyer’s Guide: Sire Records

Ramones, Replacements, Richard Hell… Your definitive guide to Seymour Stein’s legendary record label.

Live Previews

Must-see gigs from The Winery Dogs, Whiskey Myers and Kula Shaker. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

Heavy Load: Rick Springfield

The Jessie’s Girl geezer on fake Egyptian artefacts and how he just might have replaced Roger Moore as the new Bond.

