Classic Rock: New Issue On Sale Now

Thirty years after his death, we celebrate the life and times of the late, great Thin Lizzy leader with an 19-page special, including…

The Early Years

Travel back to the mean streets of late-60s Dublin – and the birth of the legend.

The Interview

In 1976 and 1977, Lynott gave his most revealing interviews. Revisit them here.

Lynott Remembered

High jinks, shopping expeditions and a todger-related accident, as recalled by the people who knew Phil best.

Features

2016 Preview

From Metallica to Rainbow, Black Stone Cherry to Rival Sons, step this way for our all-star guide to the essential albums, tours and more coming in the next 12 months.

Scott Weiland

How the Stone Temple Pilots/Velvet Revolver frontman’s 30-year downward spiral ultimately killed him.

Buffalo

The band who brought heavy metal to Australia, long before AC/DC and Rose Tattoo.

Slim Chance

Meet the raggle taggle rock’n’roll gypsies that Ronnie Lane left The Faces for, swapping showbiz for farm life.

Suicide

New York’s blood-spattered, riot-starting punk outsiders, still alive and kicking 45 years later – just about.

Baroness

They cheated death in 2012. Now the US art-metallers are back and mean serious business.

Steve Clark

Joe Elliott and Phil Collen pay tribute to Def Leppard’s fallen guitarist on the 25th anniversary of his death.

Bob Dylan

Forget the folkie with the croaky voice – read how His Bobness made three of the most important records in rock.

What’s on the FREE CD

2016: YOUR ULTIMATE PREVIEW. Say hello to the bigger fish, upcoming artists and brand new faces of 2016 – the ones you’ll really want to hear, including Black Stone Cherry, Hey! Hello!, The Temperance Movement, Skunk Anansie, Anthrax, Dream Theater, Monster Truck and more…

Regular features

The Dirt

Black Sabbath begin rehearsals for their final tour, plus an exclusive photo from the warm-up sessions in Los Angeles; Neil Peart “not retiring”, insists Geddy Lee; Eagles Of Death Metal make an emotional return to Paris… Welcome back Skunk Anansie, John Cale and Tedeschi Trucks Band… Introducing Dirty Streets and Hudson… Say goodbye to Scott Weiland, John Garner, ‘Fast Eddie’ Hoh, PF Sloan…

Raw Power

Iron Maiden-branded headphones prove their mettle. Or should that be ‘metal’?

The Stories Behind The Songs: Supertramp

How prog-pop classic The Logical Song turned the world’s least cool band into bona fide superstars.

Q&A: Ronnie Spector

Ronette, style icon, ex-wife of Phil, friend to the classic rock A-list. We catch up with Ronnie as she releases her Best Of.

Reviews

New albums from Roger Waters, Temperance Movement, Steven Wilson, Skunk Anansie, Grateful Dead, Drive-By Truckers… Reissues from Rammstein, Cream, Opeth, Bill Nelson, Jethro Tull, Love… DVDs, films and books on Ritchie Blackmore, The Who, Kate Bush, Status Quo… Live reviews of Deep Purple, Rival Sons, Status Quo, Ash, The Darkness, Prodigy, Cherie Currie…

Buyer’s Guide: Hanoi Rocks

The Finnish glam pioneers who accidentally invented GN’R.

Live Previews

Must-see gigs from Saxon, Davy O’List and Patty Griffin. Plus full gig listings – who’s playing where and when.

Heavy Load - Geddy Lee

The Rush singer and bassist waxes philosophical about death, wine and bird-watching.

