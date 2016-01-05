Classic Rock 219: The New Issue!

They say that time goes by quicker as you get older. And man, ain’t that the truth?! I can’t believe that another year has flown by and I’m writing this on the cusp of a brand new one. It seems like only a couple of months ago that I wrote about the exciting things that we could look forward to in 2015…

And yet, here we are again, and it looks like 2016 is going to be another belter in the rock stakes.

We’ve got Black Sabbath about to embark on their last ever hurrah (with their British finale set to make this year’s Download festival a very special one). Just as we were going to press we managed to grab an exclusive behind-the-scenes photo of their tour rehearsals (p14). And as has seemingly become an annual tradition, there’s heightened speculation about the possibility of a classic Guns N’ Roses reunion. We take a deeper look at the rumours on p38 as part of our preview of the exciting rock-related events of the upcoming 12 months.

This issue we also remember The Rocker, the Wild One, Johnny Cool himself, Mr Philip Lynott. It’s 30 years ago this month that we lost his incredible talent. We look back at his early years, hear from the Irish rascal himself in a long-lost interview, and also celebrate his memory with the help of those who knew him best – his friends and colleagues.

Siân Llewellyn, Editor

