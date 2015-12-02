Classic Rock 218: On Sale Now!

As one of the most greatest years in rock’n’roll history draws to a close, we look back over 12 rollercoaster months with the people who made it so memorable in the new monster 156-page issue. Starring…

Jimmy Page

Now the dust has settled on the mammoth Led Zep reissue campaign, when will the world hear new music from him?

Lemmy

Is everything alright with the Motörhead legend? “I’m sick of people asking if I’m going to die,” he says.

Keith Richards

The Stones guitarist has made his first solo album in 23 years. But where does it leave him with the day job?

The 50 Best Albums Of The Year

The greatest LPs of the last 12 months, from The Darkness and Def Leppard to… well, that’d be telling.

Biters

The party-rock revivalists test 2015’s best band-branded booze. Try saying that when you’ve had a couple.

Dave Grohl

The secrets of his guitar-studded throne.

Jeff Lynne

Beards! Spaceships! Former members of Monty Python! How ELO made the surprise comeback of the year.

Kate Bush

The most enigmatic artist in rock as you’ve never seen her before, as captured by her phographer brother.

BB King

How one of the greatest bluesmen of them all left a legacy that tore his family apart.

The Pope

He’s only gone and made a prog rock album!

R.I.P.

From Chris Squire and Andy Fraser to Sir Christopher Lee, raise a toast to those we sadly lost in 2015.

Plus! Best Of 2015 CD!

The ultimate soundtrack to the last 12 months, featuring killer tracks from Def Leppard, Faith No More, Motörhead, The Darkness, Halestorm, Clutch and more.

And! Free 2016 calendar!

And that’s not all…

The Classic Rock Awards 2015

Inside the party of the year!

Philthy Animal Taylor

His former bandmates bid farewell to the Motörhead drummer

Lynyrd Skynyrd

The story behind cult classic Saturday Night Special

Edgar Winter

On brother Johnny, jazz and growing up as an albino

Buyers Guide - Boston

The best – and worst – of the AOR legends’ album

Reviews

New albums from David Bowie, Leslie West, Neil Young, Baroness, Flying Colors, Martin Barre… Reissues from Fleetwood Mac, The Pretty Things, The Kinks, Status Quo, Toto… DVDs, films and books from Frank Zappa, Devin Townsend, The Rolling Stones… live reviews of Motley Crue & alice Cooper, Killing Joke, Opeth, Eagles Of Death Metal and Hard Rock Hell.

Live Previews

Must-see gigs from Nightwish, Bonzo Do Doo-Dah Band and Fish. Plus full gig listings – who’s playing where and when.

Noddy Holder

Lock up your turkeys! It’s the Slade man’s definitive guide to Christmas!

