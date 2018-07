All the new books, DVDs and box sets you need this month. And some you don’t…

Penelope Spheeris: The Decline Of Western Civilization Collection

Rolling Stones: Sticky Fingers (Super Deluxe)

Wes Orshoski: The Damned: Don’t You Wish That We Were Dead

Rush: Rush In Rio/R30

Gavin Baddeley: Street Culture: 50 Years Of Subculture Style

Corey Taylor: You’re Making Me Hate You

David Roberts: Rock Atlas

R.E.M.: REMTV

Peter Gabriel: Play: The Videos

Classic Rock 213: Reviews