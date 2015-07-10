David Roberts: Rock Atlas

As human beings we’ll always be fascinated with where we come from, hoping that no matter how far-flung or bleak our location, some exciting secret history might be revealed if we dig deep enough.

Thanks, then, to David Roberts for his itchy feet and enthusiasm for this hefty musical gazetteer that sprinkles a bit of (Ziggy) stardust across the UK and Ireland’s rich landscape.

It’s not his first stab; that was in 2011 and was less impressive physically and visually. Now he’s collected 800 spots to visit and added a smattering of notable births. Some entries are obvious and easily accessed. Others – such as the site of Bow Wow Wow’s nudism (Reigate), Ian Dury’s solar-powered park bench (Richmond Park) or the Tyne Bridge for a Nice day out – deserve a pilgrimage.

There are further depths to plumb, of course – from NWOBHM to Napalm Death perhaps – but this is a well-researched launch point for exploration./o:p